Rhode Island warns beachgoers of Portuguese men-of-war

By Rob Polansky

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, Rhode Island (WFSB) — Beachgoers in Rhode Island were warned that Portuguese men-of-war were spotted at a state beach this week.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said the jellyfish were spotted at East Matunuck State Beach on Aug. 23.

The beach reopened on Aug. 24 following Tropical Storm Henri. It flew purple flags to warn swimmers about the presence of dangerous marine life.

Officials said the jellyfish’s arrival stemmed from the Gulf Stream and southerly winds bringing them up from southern waters to southern Rhode Island. Henri may also have contributed.

They said such marine events are typically short-lived.

DEM staff said they will continue to monitor all ocean beaches.

According to the National Ocean Service, Portuguese man-of-war tentacles contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans. While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin.

