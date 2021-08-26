Police: Mother arrested after allegedly leaving 3-year-old alone in car

CNN - Regional

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Henderson Police arrested a mother after she allegedly left her 3-year-old child alone in a car.

HPD said they were called to the 300 block of W. Lake Mead Parkway near Water Street Wednesday around 7 p.m. Callers reported a child was alone in an unattended vehicle in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old child alone inside a parked car. HPD said the child was safely removed from the vehicle and the child was medically evaluated at the scene.

A short time after officers arrived, the mother, 25-year-old Brianna Hedgeman, returned to the vehicle. After investigation, Hedgeman was taken into custody for one count of child abuse/neglect and one count of unlawful use of an emergency phone number.

HPD didn’t elaborate on if Hedgeman called 911 in reference to her child in the car or another incident. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

