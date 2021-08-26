Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:20 pm

Police locate mother of wandering boy

By CHRIS OBERHOLTZ

Click here for updates on this story

    INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — Police say they have found the mother of a wandering boy found Thursday in Independence.

Officers were called about 1 p.m. to the area of Lake Drive and Northern Boulevard. The child was found walking up Northern Boulevard.

Police said they found the boy’s mother shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content