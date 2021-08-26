Nashville Musicians remember Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

CNN - Regional

By Terry Bulger, Joe Wenzel

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Nashville musicians are remembering the life and career of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died this week.

Music City musicians all have heroes, but if you played drums it was likely Charlie Watts. The Rolling Stones drummer died this week, leaving a worldwide legacy, as well as one here along Music Row.

Watts died on Tuesday at a London Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 80. Watts joined the Rolling Stones in 1963 and performed with the band for the next 60 years.

“I bet everyone at one time really wished to be Charlie Watts,” Nashville’s Dave Kennedy said.

Kennedy did, Charlie’s cool style and suit wearing understated playing likely made so many pick up those sticks. Music Historian John Lomax knows it’s so.

“Because so many were influenced by him, not so much how to play but what not to play,” Lomax said.

Nashville’s John Hiatt, singer and frustrated road trip father, named checked him in a song.

“Well, it’s sort of like there’s Charlie and then there’s the rest of them,” Lomax said.

A tribute show for Watts takes place Saturday Night at the Basement East. It’s a benefit concert for Waverly flood victims.

