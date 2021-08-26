Hospice patient gets wish granted for a new tattoo

CNN - Regional

By Jackson Hicks, Brad Stephens

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Clare Burnett has been waiting for this day for 15 years.

It’s been that long since Burnett and a friend went a little wild and got tattoos. Burnett got Tweety Bird tattoo’d on her left leg.

“My husband had a fit when I got Tweety so I didn’t get Sylvester,” Burnett said.

But that was then, and today she made up for lost time.

Burnett is an 83-year-old hospice patient at Harbor Hospice, and her last wish was to finish her tattoo and reunite these cartoon rivals.

With the help of her hospice care, she was able to make that wish come true today.

Tracy Bunch is a wish coordinator at Harbor Hospice. She helps patients near the end of their lives fulfill their biggest dreams.

“We grant wishes anywhere from small ones to hot air balloon rides, to meeting celebrities, to going to concerts like Garth Brooks and George Strait,” Bunch said. “Right now, over the last two years, a lot of them have been actually getting them out of the nursing homes and taking them to their families homes.”

When asked about what her friends would think about the new ink, Burnett said she wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know. Don’t care. Haha! I think it’s gorgeous,” Burnett said. “Look at that red nose. I think he’s gorgeous.”

