Former Amazon employee accused of stealing van from warehouse, leading police on chase

NORWOOD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A former Amazon employee is accused of leading police on a chase through several MetroWest communities after stealing a van from a company warehouse in Norwood.

Cameron Mignon, 23, of Sharon, arrived at the Amazon warehouse on Everett Street, where he used to work, at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Norwood police Sgt. Jay Payne said.

Mignon allegedly got into an argument with a manager in the warehouse parking lot before obtaining a key to a van, getting in the vehicle and driving away.

The manager tried to stop Mignon from driving away with the van, but she was dragged through the parking lot. The manager was cut up and bruised, according to the employee.

Norwood police then pursued the van up Route 1 and through several neighborhoods before they decided to end their pursuit.

State police joined the pursuit on I-95 north as the van approached Route 9, and the stolen vehicle continued onto Route 9 west.

During the pursuit, the van struck a Needham police cruiser and continued on, according to state police.

Mignon eventually ended up in driving though Weston into Wellesley, where he nearly hit a teenager and his mother.

At about 7:15 p.m., video from Sky5 showed multiple Massachusetts State Police cruisers pursuing the Amazon van on Glen Road in Weston. The van was traveling in the direction of Wellesley.

Sam Messervy, of Wellesley, shared video with WCVB that he took shortly after the near-collision with the stolen vehicle, which showed the line of police cruisers that was pursuing the van.

“We were pretty shook up because it seemed like they were coming right toward us,” Messervy said. “The Amazon truck came around the corner and it kind of took it really wide, because it was a truck, and it almost kind of ran off the road. It was in the opposite lane coming towards us.

“It drove right by us and I looked straight into the window, and he was just sitting there driving — looking pretty scared,” he added.

State Police troopers deployed a tire deflation device, which ended up striking one of the vehicle’s tires. Troopers had their guns drawn as they approached the vehicle and ultimately pulled the suspect out of the driver’s seat while arresting him.

Mignon was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.

State police say Mignon will likely face charges from numerous local police departments, as well.

