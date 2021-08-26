22-year-old COVID-19 patient: ‘I wouldn’t want anything like this to happen’ to others

CNN - Regional

By Jaclyn Schultz

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A 22-year-old COVID-19 patient spoke to FOX5 from inside his hospital room at MountainView Hospital this week, wanting to share the challenges of his battle for recovery and his fight against isolation.

Devan Eckersley has been on a BiPap machine that helps push oxygen into his lungs.

“This is 100% the most challenging thing I’ve gone through,” Eckersley said, explaining that he didn’t expect that the delta variant could affect younger adults.

He posted on Facebook that he has trouble eating due to challenges with breathing; getting up from his bed also causes him to hyperventilate.

Doctors across the valley say patients in their hospital units are younger, sicker, and the majority of them have not had the vaccine.

Eckersley has not had the vaccine, and said he would like “more information” before he makes a decision. He does hope other people wear masks in different situations or settings to prevent infecting others.

“What I have to go through, I wouldn’t want anything like this to happen to anyone I love and care about,” Eckersley said.

There were more than 1,000 people in the hospital in Clark County on Wednesday, and from Eckersley’s room, he had a message for the public: Think of those who are recovering in isolation.

“They are definitely feeling alone. We are stripped of everything,” he said. “Contact them, let them know you are thinking of them.”

A spokesperson for MountainView Hospital said it is crucial that every person gets the vaccine even if they already contracted COVID-19, especially to protect children who are not eligible for a shot.

“This is our time to come together and help each other,” Jennifer McDonnell said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.