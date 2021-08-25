Reward increased to $100,000 for arrests of suspects in detective’s shooting death

CNN - Regional

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Press conferences were both held by the Houston Police Department and the New Orleans Police Department to announce an increase in the reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects involved in the shooting death of an NOPD detective and the injury of another person.

Houston officials announced Tuesday the reward has been increased to $100,000.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced an initial increase to $40,000, before Tilman Fertitta, businessman and owner of the Grotto Ristorante where the shooting occurred, announced he was raising the reward to $100,000.

Fertitta says he is also contributing up to $1 million dollars to fight crime in the city of Houston.

Briscoe was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at a Houston restaurant.

Briscoe and his friend D.J. Riculfy were approached by two men with guns who demanded their belongings at a restaurant in Houston.

Both suspects got away in a silver four-door Sedan with paper plates and remain on the run, according to Houston law enforcement officials.

