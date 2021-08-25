Donors band together to replace backpacks, school supplies destroyed by flooding

CNN - Regional

By WFSB STAFF

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A local organization is relieved after it was able to replace 100 backpacks that were destroyed due to recent rain and flooding.

Earlier this week, at least 100 backpacks set to be distributed to Hartford Public School students that were filled with supplies were destroyed.

The backpacks were set to be distributed by The Village for Families & Children.

After the story aired on Eyewitness News, The Village for Families & Children said it received an outpouring of support, with community members and corporate donors stepping up to replace the backpacks.

Among the donors was a local church in Vernon.

In just two days, the organization was able to replace all the destroyed backpacks and buy additional supplies to help more families.

