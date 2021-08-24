Billboard features dog that’s been in animal shelter for 2 years

CNN - Regional

By Alan Shope

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City animal advocate is hoping a 30-foot billboard will help some of the city’s long-term shelter pets get adopted.

“About five years I’ve been working on getting a permanent billboard,” said Scott Poore.

Eleven-year-old pit-bull mix Sally Sue has never looked so good — or so large.

Poore has done a lot to promote the plight of shelter pets that don’t get adopted. He once moved into an animal shelter and lived with a dog to help get it adopted.

“Social media, we tend to promote the same story to the same people. A billboard especially on I-35, it’s going to get thousands of views,” Poore said.

The goal is to get dogs like Sally Sue a forever home. She’s spent more than two years in a shelter.

“All we need is that one right person to go by, make eye contact with the billboard and we’re saving another life,” Poore said.

Poore said a billboard is not cheap, but he said he is working on permanent funding so this one can stay up year-round. Once Sally Sue gets adopted, he can promote another dog.

“The dogs that’ll be on the billboard are the ones that have been homeless the longest,” Poore said.

He said he hopes it will give some visibility to the long-term shelter dogs.

“The goal is to find her not just a home, the perfect home. As quickly as we do that, move onto the next shelter pet that deserves to be up there,” Poore said.

If you would like to know more about Sally Sue, contact the Always and Fur-Ever Animal Sanctuary in Spring Hill.

