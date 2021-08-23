Raleigh church brings relief for those impacted by Tropical Storm Fred

CNN - Regional

By Aaron Thomas

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Raleigh church plans to assist Lt. Governor Mark Robinson’s office in providing relief for people impacted by flood damage in western North Carolina.

Members of Echo Church are collecting donations and supplies for their neighbors in the western part of the state.

Adele Barcia, 61, who lives in Canton, said she was in shock when raging waters flooded her home.

“The water rescue got us off that porch because there were no stairs,” she said.

Randy Coggins II, pastor at Echo Church, was impacting by the devastating images coming out of western North Carolina, and wanted to help. Coggins is asking that the greater Raleigh community pitch in to help those across the state.

“Bring all of the cleaning stuff, all the personal care items,” he said. We’re going to take it over from church this week and donate it to be part of relief effort.”

Coggins says this kind of service is what his faith calls him to do.

“If we had a flood right here in Raleigh, North Carolina, I would hope the people of western North Carolina would rally together and do the same thing we are doing for them,” he said.

Those like Barcia are willing to take all the help they can get after losing everything.

Echo Church will hold a church service on Sunday morning at 10 a.m., where they will accept donations. Items can also be dropped off at the Lt. Governor’s office on North Blount Street Monday through Wednesday.

The group hopes to deliver the donations to Haywood County residents on Wednesday.

