Louisiana woman celebrates 106th birthday with car parade

By Brandy Campbell

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Geneva Moore turned 106 Sunday and she celebrated in several ways thanks to her community.

Her sisters of a national sorority, Phi Delta Kappa, a sorority of female educators, helped make it happen.

The sorority decorated cars and held a parade outside of Moore’s home. Moore said the parade was the greatest surprise of her day.

A proclamation from Shreveport’s Mayor Adrian Perkins declared Sunday as Geneva Moore day. Moore also had part of her street dedicated in her honor.

Moore also shared her secret to living a long life.

“The main thing is serving the Lord,” Moore said. “That’s the main thing, and eating proper, not staying out late at night, not drinking, drinks and not eating fast foods. Try to eat a lot of vegetables.”

Moore is the oldest member of the Beta Alpha chapter of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. The organization stated, “We consider it a true blessing to still have Ms. Moore with us; not only as an active chapter member but as a legend in education and our community.”

