Working while sick: Will the pandemic eliminate presenteeism from the workplace?

CNN - Regional

By Sharon Lindores, CTVNews.ca writer

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Presenteeism, where employees show up to work when they’re unwell, was a problem in workplaces even before the-pandemic. But now, some experts say COVID-19 has shifted attitudes around working while sick.

Matthias Spitzmuller, associate professor of organizational behaviour at Queen’s University, told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday that presenteeism has always been a serious concern for employers and employees, however, it just wasn’t recognized as much prior to the pandemic.

“So much productivity is lost in organizations when employees come to work and they cannot really work at their best because of physical reasons, because of mental health reasons and … the costs for the Canadian economy really go into the billions every year,” Spitzmuller said.

Spitzmuller said an employee’s hesitation to call into work when feeling unwell is typically caused by a “dysfunctional work culture that equates excessive overwork with excellence.”

He said employees usually come to work sick because they feel indispensable or because they feel like there is an expectation that they have to be there.

But because of this, Spitzmuller said employees then spread germs and viruses throughout the office – something companies are working to address to maintain safe workplace practices and not put others at risk in light of COVID-19.

While the pandemic has put the return to the office on hold for many, Spitzmuller said the time outside of the workplace gives employers the opportunity to “break this cycle” of presenteeism.

He noted that it starts with HR policies in ensuring employees have an adequate number of sick days per year. Spitzmuller said paid sick days will remove the financial burden some employees may feel should they call into work.

Spitzmuller said eliminating presenteeism also comes down to company leadership.

“Imagine a leader who prepares for an important presentation, maybe a client pitch… and calls in sick and sends somebody else,” he said.

Spitzmuller explained that this wold send an “important signal” to employees that it is acceptable, even in crucial work moments, to “not come to work when you are physically or mentally not fit to do so.”

“I think leadership, organizational policies, the organizational culture — there’s a lot that can change,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.