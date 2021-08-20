Scammers clean out wallets with fake ads for washer, dryer

CNN - Regional

By Gage Goulding

NAPLES, FL (WBBH) — Several people in Collier County had their wallets cleaned out by scammers when they thought they were buying a washer and dryer.

“We were shopping for a washer and dryer,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified.

If you don’t want to pay top dollar for products, Facebook Marketplace is perfect to save a couple of bucks. That’s at least what one shopper thought.

After finding an ad on Facebook, she quickly learned it was a scam.

“I asked if it was available,” the woman said. “She said yes. Then she gave me an address and then she said it’s a $200 deposit.”

After sending her $200, things went south. The swindler said she got busy, and the woman could pick up the appliances the next day.

“I said ‘Hmm, that’s funny. I’m going to go and check the address.’”

