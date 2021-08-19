Clark Atlanta University students scramble on first day of school amid ongoing housing issues

CNN - Regional

By TORI COOPER

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Chaos on campus continued Wednesday, as students headed into their first day of classes at Clark Atlanta University.

Many students are still without a dorm and now parents are demanding answers.

CBS46 spoke to parents and students.

It was Mariah’s Parkinson first day of school Wednesday and she said she still doesn’t have a key to her sophomore dorm at Clark Atlanta University.

“Nobody told me this before I drove eight hours. I would have rather them tell me not to come to school in two weeks than have me staying at a hotel.”

Last Tuesday Parkinson along with nearly 500 other students were shocked when they showed up to school and learned their dorm rooms we’re not ready for move-in and construction was still underway.

“They failed my niece, they failed my family,” one parent said.

Parents were outraged by the mess and were reluctant to leave their students behind.

However, the school paid for a temporary stay at nearby hotels, promised a $250 voucher, and will now offer students half off room and board this semester, according to the University.

The University also said they are working around the clock to resolve the situation as promptly as possible.

However, students said they are now receiving notices under their hotel room doors telling them they have to move out.

”For me to miss almost three classes that means I missed almost everything I need to know about the class,” Parkinson said the check-out time tomorrow is going to collide with her new class schedule, setting her back even more.

“First thing they told us was that they were going to hire movers to move our stuff, but then they just told me and my mom that it’s the football players and the basketball players that are going to be moving our stuff.”

Students told us they are still waiting on that $250 dollar voucher to go towards the impact that this has had on their housing situation.

