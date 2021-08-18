Mounted patrol surprises young girl battling cancer

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol made a cryptic Facebook post about a possible new member of the patrol on Monday.

Then, on Tuesday, their newest “member” was revealed – so to speak.

The patrol surprised 5-year-old Lowin Willoughby who is battling cancer.

Her family held a fundraiser and benefit trail ride on Sunday and the patrol was on hand to surprise her with her very own “mount” which was dressed in a custom saddle pad complete with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol’s patch.

Two officers presented her with the horse and patch as well as a donation on behalf of the patrol.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.