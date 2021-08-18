Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:58 am

Mounted patrol surprises young girl battling cancer

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol made a cryptic Facebook post about a possible new member of the patrol on Monday.

Then, on Tuesday, their newest “member” was revealed – so to speak.

The patrol surprised 5-year-old Lowin Willoughby who is battling cancer.

Her family held a fundraiser and benefit trail ride on Sunday and the patrol was on hand to surprise her with her very own “mount” which was dressed in a custom saddle pad complete with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol’s patch.

Two officers presented her with the horse and patch as well as a donation on behalf of the patrol.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content