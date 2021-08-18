Home hit by vehicle for third time in two years

CNN - Regional

By Andrew Mollenbeck

Click here for updates on this story

NORWALK, Iowa (KCCI) — Call it a house of cars.

A home near Norwalk has the regrettable distinction have having been hit by three vehicles in the last two years. An additional five vehicles have crashed into other parts of the property during the same timeframe.

The home sits beyond a “T” intersection, where Warren County G14 and Warren County R63 meet.

The latest crash was Monday night, when an SUV jumped the ditch, snapped a tree and smashed all the way through the garage.

“When the car entered the house and garage, I was probably within 6 feet out it,” said Terrill Tigner, the homeowner who was asleep at the time. “Had it been over another six or eight feet, I don’t think I’d be having this interview today.”

The driver survived the violent crash and told the homeowner that he had diabetes and was low on blood sugar prior to the accident.

“I’ve never heard a sound quite like it,” Tigner said. “A jet? I can’t explain it. But it was extremely loud. Very, very scary.”

The reason for a series of accidents is somewhat of a mystery. The blacktop leading up to the home has rumble strips and a stop sign.

Tigner would like Warren County to look into the possibility of adding a flashing red light.

Warren County says it is looking into the latest accident and whether changes need to be made at the intersection.

“Something is going to have to be done,” Tigner said. “It’s just a matter of time before we have a fatality.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.