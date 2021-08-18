Family rescued as floodwaters reach their home

CNN - Regional

By Andrew James

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — As this heavy rain moved east Tuesday, a family in Black Mountain had to be rescued from their home as floodwaters moved closer.

A man, his wife and son were all rescued around 7 p.m. from their mobile home off Stepp Street.

John McMahan said he has leg issues and knew he could not make it through the floodwater on his own.

“I appreciate what they did,” McMahan said of the first responders who helped rescue him. “There’s no way I could’ve waded that water myself.”

The mobile home community has flooded in the past, but McMahan, who’s lived there since 1992, said he’s never seen it flood so bad.

“So far, since I’ve lived here, it hasn’t actually been this bad. It’s actually up pretty pretty high, but, luckily, I’m just out of the flood zone,” neighbor Jacob Jones said.

McMahan and his family are safe and staying in a hotel Tuesday night. They and others in the community hope to get back to their homes Wednesday to see the extent of the damage.

