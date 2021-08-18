12 people indicted for nearly 200 burglaries, totaling $2.1M in value

CNN - Regional

By Catherine Catoura

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) — Twelve people who authorities say were involved in nearly 200 burglaries across several metro Atlanta counties were indicted on Tuesday.

Following a years-long investigation, the Gwinnett County Police Department Burglary Unit indicted Rafael Comacho Molin, Oscar Revelio, Carlos Perlaza, Edwin Cuenu, Jenifer Sonet, Jorge Navarro, Jonathan Santiago Vargas, Alberto Sosa, Mario Cosme, Edwin Serrano, Cinthia Orobio-Rosero and Jhon Vilimaizar. All twelve suspects now face a total of 66 felony counts.

The Gwinnett County Police Department reported that series of burglaries targeted victims of Asian descent dating back to 2019.

According to the investigators, the suspects forced entry to the residence, entered the home and proceeded to take valuable such as: money, jewelry, and identification documents; a value exceeding $2.1 million dollars of stolen property.

On Monday, August 9, Burglary unit investigators executed two search warrants and located nearly 200 high-end handbags, money, jewelry, counterfeit social security cards and passports.

After further investigation, it was determined that suspects were allegedly linked to burglaries in Forsyth County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Bibb County, and Fayette County.

Officials also added that they were also linked burglaries in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.

