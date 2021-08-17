QU students could face fines if they don’t fulfill school’s vaccine requirement

CNN - Regional

By ANDREW MASSE

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) — Quinnipiac University students could be fined if they don’t follow the school’s vaccine policy this fall.

Students were required to get the COVID vaccine and upload proof to the university by Aug. 1.

So far, about 600 students have not provided any health documentation to the university, which could result in a financial penalty for failing to send in their documentation.

The fines will go into effect starting the first week of the fall semester.

Students could be fined up to $2,275 in total for the semester. It starts at $100 a week for the first two weeks and will increase by $25 every two weeks, and up to a maximum of $250 a week.

Students will also lose access to the campus networks and Wi-Fi.

However, if students provide evidence they’ve received their first shot, but not their second, they will not be penalized.

Students must be fully vaccinated and submit proof no later than Sept. 14.

Anyone who received their second shot after Sept. 14 will be fined, the school said.

All unvaccinated students are required to be tested on a weekly basis for the coronavirus.

If an unvaccinated student fails to do, they will be charged a $100 fee for each week that they miss.

“We wish we did not have to take these measures, but protecting the health of our QU community by ensuring compliance with our vaccination requirement is the only way we can ease most of our COVID-related restrictions and safely return to our in-person learning and living activities. Thank you for your attention to these important health protocols,” said Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett.

School officials said that the deadline to submit a religious exemption request was July 6.

