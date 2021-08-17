Portland firefighter among three arrested in armed kidnapping downtown

CNN - Regional

PORTLAND, Or (KPTV) — A Portland firefighter was among three people arrested after an armed kidnapping in downtown late Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 10:37 p.m., police received a report about “suspicious circumstances” in downtown Portland. A witness told a responding officer that they might have seen a kidnapping in the area of Southwest Broadway and Southwest Taylor Street.

Police said they followed up with information that developed, which included a car and suspect descriptions. Investigators believe the person was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven away. Over an hour later, an officer in John’s Landing spotted the suspect car and pulled it over near Southwest California Street and Southwest Macadam Avenue.

Three suspects were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the following charges:

Hong Dieu Lee, 42: second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of first-degree kidnapping Douglas Lee Bourland, 46: three counts of first-degree kidnapping Edward Sherman Simmons, 24: three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed to KPTV that Bourland is a firefighter with the department. Chief Sara Boone released the following statement on his arrest:

“Service, community, and sacrifice are central to what it means to be a Portland firefighter. I am gravely concerned by details of this arrest but will closely follow the legal proceedings before forming an opinion about what has occurred. On the surface these are horrific charges and justice needs to be served.”

Detectives found the victim in Clackamas County Sunday, according to PPB. Police haven’t said what led to the kidnapping or how the alleged kidnappers knew the victims, but detectives said they are “not all strangers to one another.” PPB has not released any additional information. Police did not say if the victim was injured in the kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Stephen Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.

