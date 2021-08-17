Officials say conductor let girlfriend drive train

CNN - Regional

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — The MTA says a social media photos showing a conductor allegedly let his girlfriend drive a train is “beyond egregious.”

New York City Transit Authority Interim President Craig Cipriano said the worker “betrayed the trust of New Yorkers while creating a dangerous situation.”

“It’s a poor reflection of the commitment displayed by tens of thousands of fellow transit workers who every day put the safety of riders first,” he said in a statement.

The incident happened last Friday on a Brooklyn-bound D train.

Sources told CBS2 Terrell Harris’ girlfriend posted photos on Instagram showing herself behind the controls through multiple stations, leading MTA workers to contact authorities.

Cipriano said the employee has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to drive a train.

The agency also referred the incident to the NYPD for investigation.

