Feds claim pharmacist sold vax cards on eBay

CHICAGO (WDJT) — A licensed pharmacist was arrested in Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 17, on charges related to his alleged sale of dozens of authentic CDC Covid-19 vaccination cards on eBay.

According to the US Department of Justice, 34-year-old Tangtang Zhao sold 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards to 11 different buyers for approximately $10 per card.

The DOJ says Zhao was employed at Company 1, a pharmacy that distributed and administered COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.

As required by the CDC, Company 1 provided a vaccination record card to each vaccine recipient.

Zhao is accused of obtaining and offering the authentic CDC vaccination cards for sale online.

The indictment charges him with 12 counts of theft of government property.

“Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death,” said Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office. “To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences.”

Zhao made an initial court appearance on Aug. 17. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 10 years in prison per count.

