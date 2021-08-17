11th grader killed in ambush

CNN - Regional

By KYW Staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A shooting outside a ShopRite grocery store in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood claimed the life of an 18-year-old high school student during a violent night across the city. Eyewitness News has confirmed the teen killed was an 11th-grade student at Samuel Fels High School in the Crescentville section of the city.

“We found 16 spent shell casings some were in front of the BMW, many of the spent shell casings are on the driver’s side,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small said.

Police describe the fatal incident as an ambush-style shooting in the parking lot of a grocery store in Olney.

“We are being told by witnesses that there are possibly three shooters,” Small said. “Three males that walked up to this vehicle and appeared to be intentionally firing right into the front and driver’s side of this vehicle.”

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Monday. Relatives of the victims showed up on the scene emotionally as their loved one is now one of the nearly 340 people killed in the city so far this year.

“What happens very often when we have crime scenes such as this,” Small said. “Family members hear it over social media, they get phone calls on their cellphones, and not only do they go to the hospital, but they come to the crime scene, because they wanna help out, they wanna find out what’s happening.”

A 19-year-old woman was also shot three times.

The victims were rushed to Einstein Hospital and the 18-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The woman underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

This is one of three shootings last night with at least six victims.

A 51-year-old man was killed in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened on Elmwood Avenue at about 10 p.m.

A 38-year-old was injured when he was shot in the leg and is expected to recover. Police found 14 shell casings at the scene.

At about 11:30 p.m., two twins were shot in North Philly. The 17-year-olds were shot on North 22nd and Edgely Streets. Police found about 20 shell casings in two different locations.

They say it’s possible there was a shootout.

No one has been arrested in any of these shootings.

