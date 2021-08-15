‘There was about six or seven shots,’ Woman describes dodging bullets in drive by bar shooting in Atlanta

CNN - Regional

By TORI COOPER

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Bullets blasted through an Edgewood bar early Friday night striking two bartenders, who were about to leave for the night, according to witnesses.

CBS46’s spoke to a woman who said she literally dodged a bullet Saturday night.

“The window was shot out and I was literally sitting right in front of that window,” Unique Anderson said.

She said she was at the, “Our Bar ATL” on Edgewood Avenue past closing, when suddenly someone drove by in a dark SUV and unleashed gunfire.

“I was sitting in the bar waiting for my friends to get off work and shots rang out. There was about six or seven shots.”

Anderson said she got on the ground as quickly as possible, before she realized someone inside the bar was shot.

“One of the bartenders let out a loud scream and said I’m hit, I’m hit!”

The owner of the bar who did not want to go on camera, confirmed that one of his male employees was shot in the leg. However, Anderson said another female bartender was also shot in the foot as well.

“It wasn’t until I was on the phone with the 9-1-1 operator and the owner comes from the back and says the girl got shot as well.”

Police said another woman outside the bar was also shot and all three victims made it to the hospital in stable condition.

Just since June CBS46 has reported on at least five shootings on Edgewood Avenue and business owners told us it is impacting their revenue.

“There’s times I tell people I just opened a business on Edgewood and people say oh, I don’t come on Edgewood because of the crime,” a business owner said.

The surge in crime is also making many feel like the night life scene in metro Atlanta is just too risky.

“It’s almost like you don’t even want to leave the house at this point, it’s really scary. You can’t even go out to a bar for a night out with friends because there’s a possibility that you might get shot,” Anderson said.

Police said they still do not have any suspect information or a motive at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.