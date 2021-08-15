Parents outraged after college leaves students in “housing chaos”

CNN - Regional

By BARMEL LYONS

ATLANTA (WGCL) — It’s a disappointing start to the school year for many Clark Atlanta parents and students who are learning the dorms they had already paid for weren’t available due to lagging renovations.

“I don’t know if it’s a hotel or apartment complex… whatever it is, it looks like it’s been abandoned,” said Clark Atlanta Parent Tewana Nelson.

Parents are outraged over what they’re calling “housing chaos”.

“I thought it was around the corner or something, they said off-campus but …damn… this is damn near out the state,” a parent exclaims.

Students moved to 444 Highland Avenue off campus, into a building the university is borrowing for temporary housing, while their main dorm Heritage Commons is running behind schedule on renovations.

“They never contacted us prior to us leaving out of our home and bringing our children here and with no place to stay,” Nelson went on to say.

Students faced with what parent’s claim is unsafe and unhealthy conditions.

“There’s bugs all in the refrigerator… there’s bugs all in the window seal …and an I got a travel nine hours back to Ohio, but you want me to leave my child here? I don’t feel safe,” said Clark Atlanta Parent Rosland Hawkins.

In a video parents took of the temporary housing, they said they saw ceiling tiles seemingly caving in, mold in the bathrooms, and ovens that look like they haven’t been cleaned in months.

In a statement from Clark Atlanta…

They state that they are working diligently to resolve this issue and are offering temporary housing and transportation solutions until the renovations are complete.

“This is very disrespectful to us as a parent and plus it’s disrespectful to this university,” Nelson said

According to student affairs… the university is moving to place students in hotels off campus at the university’s expense at least through next Tuesday or until they’re placed in permanent dorms.

Clark Atlanta University’s Housing official sent CBS46 this statement:

“Move-in week is a special time for students and their families. We understand how important it is for families to know their students have what they need for a successful start to the school year.

While most of our dorm rooms are ready for freshmen and upper-class students to move-in, we sincerely apologize that renovations to one of our main dorms, Heritage Commons have run behind schedule.

Right now, we are speaking with students and families to listen to their concerns, and to let them know we understand. We are working diligently to resolve this issue and are offering temporary housing and transportation solutions until the renovations are complete.

At Clark Atlanta University, our students come first. We will stay in touch with all affected students and families, provide updates to ensure we take care of them and get this unfortunate challenge resolved as soon as possible.

We ask for the patience of affected students and families and we thank them for working with us.”

