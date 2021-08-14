7 people hit by lightning on Grandfather Mountain

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LINVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Seven hikers were struck by lightning at Grandfather Mountain State Park on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Four of the seven were hurt, but all were able to hike out on their own. There’s no word yet on their conditions now.

A spokesperson for Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation said the hikers were near MacRae Peak when a storm came up and lightning hit nearby.

A team from Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit that runs the adjacent attraction, and a number of other local emergency management groups helped the hikers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.