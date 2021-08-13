Woman in a coma after being thrown from truck

CNN - Regional

By Stephen Moody

THEODORE, Alabama (WALA) — Gabby Young is in a coma after being brutally beaten and thrown from a pickup truck.

Tonight, the woman’s brother is speaking to fox 10 about the horrible crime and her condition.

It happened Wednesday night on Swedetown Road in Theodore.

“On the way home, the caller called into the police station saying there’s an erratic driver in front of me, and it looks like he’s beating someone. Apparently, the driving got even more erratic. The door swings open and swerves, and the person sees a person shoving somebody out of the car. It just happened to be my little sister,” her brother Wes Coffman said.

After finding out about it, Coffman just had one question. Why?

“It’s catastrophic. Everyone is in shambles. She’s the second oldest of four. She’s the only girl. We’re supposed to look out for her,” Coffman said.

Family friend Rhonda Copeland was working at a nearby gas station when a customer ran in to tell her there was somebody in the road.

She says she didn’t want to believe it was gabby, but it was.

“I didn’t believe him at first. He said, ‘I’m serious’. So, I went running out of the door and I saw her. We had the ambulance on the way. I’m looking and I see it was Gabby,” Copeland said.

Those close to Young believe they know who did it. However, they’re letting investigators handle this.

“He’s assured me that there’s several detectives working the case. Obviously, we’re going through the legalities which makes it seem slower to us. But something is going to happen. 100 percent,” Coffman said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Gabby was still unable to breathe on her own, and at this point the family is just hoping for the best.

If you have any information that may help in this case, please contact the Mobile Police Department.

