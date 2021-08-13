Skip to Content
Sixers’ Andre Drummond saves 2-year-old son from drowning in pool

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A scare at home for one of the newest Philadelphia 76ers players. Andre Drummond saved his son from drowning in a pool.

Drummond shared the terrifying video on Twitter.

You can see the 2-year-old boy hop into the pool. Just moments later, Drummond jumped in with all of his clothes on.

Luckily, the boy was only in there for a couple of seconds and no one was hurt.

Drummond called this every parent’s worst nightmare.

