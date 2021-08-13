Memo: Minneapolis Police Department will no longer conduct traffic stops solely for ‘lesser violations’

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department will no longer stop drivers solely for low-level traffic offenses, according to an internal memo obtained by WCCO.

Those offenses include “expired tabs, an item dangling from a mirror, or not having a working license plate light.”

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo wrote in the memo that the change is an attempt to “better utilize time, resources and operational effectiveness.”

“By prioritizing the more serious traffic violations and no longer conducting routine traffic stops on the lesser violations mentioned above where it’s the only offense, it will have minimal impact on current MPD traffic enforcement and can also help build trust with the communities we serve,” Arradondo wrote.

The memo also said the city attorney’s office “will stop prosecuting tickets for driving after suspension when the only basis for suspension was a failure to pay fines or fees and there was no accident or other egregious driving behavior that would impact public safety.”

