Juvenile shot; another juvenile in custody

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTBS) — One juvenile is in custody and the other in the hospital following shooting Tuesday morning in Natchitoches. Natchitoches Police Department spokesman John Greely said a juvenile was shot several times around 10:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The victim was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center then flown to another hospital for further treatment. Later in the afternoon, NPD arrested a juvenile on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. The juvenile is held in a detention center. To report additional information on this shooting, call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. All tips are confidential.

