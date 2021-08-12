Cops say crime spree includes forklift theft

CNN - Regional

By WESH Staff

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — An Ocala man has been arrested after police say he went on a massive crime spree through Volusia County.

Charles Harrington is accused of breaking into several buildings, stealing two trucks, a car, a four-wheeler and a forklift.

Deputies found one of the trucks stuck in mud.

Authorities say Harrington rode around in the truck until it got stuck at the back of a property in Pierson. Officials say the vehicle’s catalytic converter had been cut off.

Authorities say they began to get more reports of Harrington’s other crimes.

First deputies got a report of another stolen car, along with a pair of shoes, cigarettes and a lighter from a home. Officials say a report then came in of a stolen four-wheeler from a different resident.

After that call, deputies said they got a report that a person was riding the four-wheeler at a fernery property. The man took off running after asking to drink from the sprinklers, authorities say.

Harrington was found nearby the truck stuck in the mud with the keys in his pocket.

Harrington was taken into custody and is in Volusia County Jail on $88,000 bond.

