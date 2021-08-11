Woman found shot multiple times in a motel parking lot

CNN - Regional

By TERRANCE KELLY

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Fulton County police are working to track down the person who shot a woman near a motel.

The shooting happened late Tuesday at the Budgetel Inn and Suites in the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were patrolling in the area and heard gunshots.

Moments later, dispatchers received a call reporting a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed her to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have any details on the motive or any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

