Published 9:58 am

Large pond at Lydgate Beach Park on Kauai closed to swimming due to shark sighting

By KITV Web Staff

     Kauai, HI (KITV) — Ocean Safety officials on Kauai are advising the public to not swim in the large pond at Lydgate Beach until further notice due to reports of a baby shark that is unable to swim out to sea.

The shark is about 2-foot long, according to officials.

Officials are working on a plan to safely capture and relocate the shark back into the ocean.

For more information, officials said to speak to a Kauai county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.

