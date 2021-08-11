Indictment: 14 charged in massive charity fraud, funds given to LA-based gang

CNN - Regional

By TERRANCE KELLY

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Attorney General Chris Carr announced 14 people are facing charges connected to human trafficking, racketeering, charity fraud, and money laundering.

According to Carr’s office, the individuals allegedly operated a human trafficking ring “under the guise” of a fraudulent charity known as Georgia Peach Youth Club of America. The defendants used funds from the charity to fund criminal street gang activity, Carr’s office said.

The group, Georgia Peach Youth Club, registered as a corporation in Georgia to help youths in work and recreation across the state. Supervisors in the program recruited children throughout metro Atlanta using word of mouth, posters, and websites. The group reportedly advertised trips as a way to increase youth recruitment numbers.

Organizers had children go door-to-door selling candy and food items to raise funds for the program. Additionally, children stood outside retail stores to solicit money from passing citizens.

The children, according to the indictment, were promised trips after the kids met certain donation benchmarks.

However, Attorney General Carr’s office said the children were not rewarded with the trips as promised. Some kids even spent hours outside raising money for the group.

Money raised was allegedly kept for organizers’ personal use and used to promote a nationally known street gang based in Los Angeles.

“We will charge gang members who try to exploit our children in order to further their criminal enterprise,” said Attorney General Chris Carr.

“We will not tolerate it, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”

The suspects were indicted by a Cherokee County grand jury.

The indictment charges the defendants with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

JAMAINNE CHARLES HALL – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 5 Counts of Money Laundering, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 186 years MIGUEL J. BAEZ, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 5 Counts of Money Laundering, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 186 years JULE W. HUSTON, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 5 Counts of Money Laundering, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 126 years RONALD JOHN CROWE, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 5 Counts of Money Laundering, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 126 years ROBERT PETER BLACKWOOD, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 161 years ROMAINE MATTHEW ROBERTS, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years KAVON KEITH THOMPSON, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years KIYA A. JEFFERSON, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years DOMINIQUE PROVOST, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years KIVA VIOLA CLARKE, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years ISAIAH RUBEN CORDERO, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years NATHAN JAMES JACKSON, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years RAHEEM ICARUS POPLEY CARVEY, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years AARON YUSEF ABDULLAH, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years

