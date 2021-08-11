Family living at hotel after sewage floods their apartment

CNN - Regional

By FRANKIE MCLISTER

GLENDALE, AZ (KTVK, KPHO) — Imagine the smell and the filth of sewage seeping out of the pipes into this Glendale family’s home.

The backup started Saturday, and on Tuesday, the city started getting involved. “We’re walking to the gas station down the street to use the bathroom at this point,” said Glendale resident Jason Williams.

Williams, his wife, and their three kids have lived in their apartment for five years. This weekend, they couldn’t wash their hands, take a shower or flush the toilet without black sewage spewing out.

“This is what we’re paying for?” he wondered.

The complex sent plumbers out Monday and Tuesday to look at the problem… but the stains and smell remain.

The family said the sewage started from a toilet that overflowed. The sewage then made its way through the bathroom, down the hall, and now leaves a mark on the door that shows you just how high it came.

The City of Glendale told the complex they had until the end of the day to fix the issue. If not, it must give the Williams another place to stay.

Thomas Galvin, an attorney with Rose Law Group said, “I assume if the landlord doesn’t make repairs, or doesn’t do a good enough job with making the repairs then the city can now impose a fine on the landlord.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, the family told Arizona’s Family that the complex is paying for their hotel for the next two days while repairs are done.

“Your kids walking around complaining about the smell… throwing up; this is the worst experience of my life,” said Williams.

The apartment complex did not comment and asked Arizona’s Family to leave the property.

