East Hartford’s superintendent to lay of plans for upcoming school year

By ROB POLANSKY

    EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Students and staff in East Hartford are gearing up to start the school year.

Superintendent Nathan Quesnel said in-person learning will be a priority.

In guidance posted to its website, the East Hartford Public Schools cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended everyone 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The first day of school for students in East Hartford is Wednesday, Aug. 25.

