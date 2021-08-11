170-year-old New Hartford building ravaged by flames torn down

CNN - Regional

By ROB POLANSKY

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A historic building that injured three firefighters when it went up in flames was torn down on Wednesday.

The building would be completely on the ground by the afternoon, according to regional public information officer Jon Barbagallo.

Drone 3 captured video of the demolition.

Environmental Services Inc. of South Windsor performed the work.

Barbagallo said complete cleanup of the site could take up to two weeks.

Flames tore through the 170-year-old New Hartford House on Bridge Street during the early morning hours of Aug. 10.

More than 100 firefighters from nearly 30 departments responded to the 3-alarm fire.

A 26-year-old firefighter remained in critical condition Wednesday due to what was described as a medical condition. Two others were hurt in the fire, but their injuries were not serious.

Dozens of people were forced from the building. All of them were accounted for, officials said.

The building was built in 1850. It had 14 residential units and six businesses.

