Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test needed to attend Bonnaroo

CNN - Regional

By JOSEPH WENZEL, DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGER

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) — Bonnaroo concertgoers will need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or negative COVID-19 test before they can attend this year’s festival.

Anyone, who wants to vaccinated ahead of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, will need to get their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson on Aug. 19.

Concertgoers can also provide a negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours before entering the Centeroo. Unvaccinated people are being asked to “wear a mask at all times while on The Farm.”

The featured performers, including the Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tyler, The Creator, will perform at the Farm in Coffee County on Labor Day Weekend. The event has sold out for the 20th year.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival joins other venues such as The 5 Spot and City Winery requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

Organizers canceled last year’s event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new socially distanced live music experience was held at the Bonnaroo farm site beginning in May.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.