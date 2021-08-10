Police search for driver in terrifying road rage incident caught on camera

CNN - Regional

By Andria Borba

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A terrifying vehicular assault caught on video Sunday evening on the winding roads of the Oakland Hills early Sunday evening has police on the hunt for the driver wanted in connection with the road rage hit-and-run incident.

It was around 5:50 p.m. on Girvin Drive in Oakland’s Piedmont Pines neighborhood when Jonathan Sanler and his family heard shouting outside.

A silver Chevy Bolt was speeding through the narrow roads and an argument began. The volt driver took off down Aitken, but quickly turned around.

“He came driving back up this way aiming toward the victims in the road,” Sanler told KPIX 5.

Cell phone video shows three people outside a gray SUV who were missed by mere inches by the Bolt. Two passengers got back in the SUV, but the terror wasn’t over yet.

“I saw the car coming barreling down the street again and aiming straight for the car,” explained Sanler.

On the second attempt, the Bolt actually hit the driver of the SUV.

“There were words exchanged, but nothing qualifies for going after someone with your car,” Sanler said.

The Bolt took off again, but this time did not return.

Sanler called 911. Oakland police showed up and is investigating this as a case of road rage and hit-and-run.

Sanler wasn’t the only witness to the incident. His wife and two daughter saw everything too. Claremont sixth grader Lalita Sanler watched it unfold from a balcony and says the scene left her shaking.

“Last night I was thinking, ‘What is he going to do next? Is he going to do anything bad?’ I hope they catch him,” Lalita told KPIX 5.

Authorities said that while the hit-and-run victim suffered bruises and was very sore, he was recovering and would be fine.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.

