Officials show measures in place to keep students safe during hot practices

By Sabrina Bates

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — The first day of school also means the first day of football practice in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Public Schools has guidelines to keep athletes safe from the heat no matter what sport they’re playing. The district’s athletics department has a full-heat policy in place to keep students safe.

District officials showed KOCO 5 the guidelines that allow for the various sports to adjust practices based on the heat index.

“There’ll be some kids and players out on the field today,” OKCPS Athletics Director Todd Dilbeck said.

On the first day of football practice Monday, the heat index maxed out near 110 degrees in Oklahoma City.

“If you’re in full pads in football and the heat index is so high, well, you’re going to take off some gear,” Dilbeck said. “That way, you can continue to practice, and you tone down your practice time from two hours to an hour and a half.”

The heat policies are based on what it feels like outside and include a list of adjustments that should be made to keep students healthy during practice.

For example, mandatory water breaks are given, and they can alter the uniforms. But when the heat index climbs over 105 degrees during practice, all sports stop all outside activity.

Ice tubs, ice towels and unlimited water are also provided. But this year, OKCPS hired eight athletic trainers for all the district’s high schools as another level of heat safety.

“So, our trainers are really in charge of practices, and they’re the ones responsible to make sure they follow that heat index and tell our coaches. So, we have that safety valve in place,” Dilbeck said.

