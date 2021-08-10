Neighbors in shock after arson

CNN - Regional

By REBECCA CARDENAS

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Monday, investigators were piecing together what could have led a man to set his own home on fire with his father inside, and neighbors were left stunned.

“Just very, very, very shocking,” Bobby Bowling said. “[I] just, like, want to know more about what happened.”

Bowling learned Sunday his neighbor Jim Hassey lost his life in a house fire.

“Very happy guy,” he said. “Very nice, like always, like, said hey if you saw him.”

Shortly after, Bowling learned that Jim’s son was charged with setting it.

“I knew them a little bit and never suspected that, and just thought they were a pretty happy family,” Bowling said.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the house just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon, and found Jim Hassey trying to escape through the back door of the home.

He later died at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

A witness told investigators they saw Jim’s son, 26-year-old John Hassey, watching him from the back of the house, and that he told that witness, “You can help him if you want.”

John was found sitting on a curb several houses down and arrested for aggravated arson.

“[It’s] super scary and kind of, like, heart-aching,” Bowling said.

John is currently being detained at the Davidson County Jail with additional charges possible, according to Metro Police.

