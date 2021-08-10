CNN - Regional

By TREVOR SOCHOCKI, ANNA MUCKENFUSS

Michigan, USA (WNEM) — Back to school means masks and vaccines are back up for debate.

While the Michigan Education Association supports vaccines and masks, they don’t make the rules.

“What our stance has been is that these decisions are local. And that our members, as well as parents and community members, need to express their opinion to their local school board who will be making these decisions,” said David Crim with the Michigan Education Association said.

Nationally, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said Sunday she supports vaccine mandates for teachers.

“We have a significant segment of our student population that is not eligible, yet, to get a vaccine, and they are vulnerable. So yes, masking for especially those twelve and under is crucial and I believe that the local school districts will realize that,” Crim said.

But so far, that hasn’t happened.

“Again, resisting efforts to politicize these issues. Masks and vaccinations are not a political issues. They’re a safety issue for our students, our educators, and our communities. So we urge our members to make their voices heard at these local school board meetings,” Crim said.

Crim hopes the potential return to virtual learning pushes school boards to vaccines and masks.

“They’re getting pressure, a lot of pressure from right-wing groups to not mandate vaccines and masks. And yet, even more, pressure to not have to return to virtual learning. It was okay, it got better, but nothing can replace in-person learning. Interaction with a teacher in person,” Crim said.

According to Crim and Weingarten, nearly 90 percent of school staff are vaccinated.

