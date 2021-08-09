Skip to Content
Video: Dog wants to play bears in backyard

By KABC Staff

    SIERRA MADRE, California (KABC) — A Sierra Madre family’s dog was quite excited when some furry visitors showed up to take a dip in the backyard pool.

Daisy is trained to ring a bell on the floor whenever she wants to go out into the backyard.

When a mama bear and two cubs showed up to swim and play, Daisy got excited, ringing the bell repeatedly as she watched the trio through the door glass.

“So we bell-trained our dog,” Tiffany Kress says in the video posted to Instagram. “But I don’t think she can go out right now.”

Instead, the family and Daisy all watched from safely behind the glass door as the mama and cubs played in the water for a while, then left the yard without further incident.

The video was recorded in July. Kress says bear sightings in the area have become more common – almost daily – in the area since the Bobcat Fire in September 2020. But this is the first time she’s seen them climb over the wall and swim in her pool.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

