Packers’ Devin Funchess apologizes for using racial slur

    GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Green Bay Packers’ Devin Funchess apologized after using a racial slur on Saturday, Aug. 7.

When speaking to a room of reports in masks, Funchess said he likes to see people’s smiles, but can see it in their eyes and used a racial slur towards Asians while pointing towards his own eyes.

Funchess said, “I can tell you were smiling when I see your face. I can see your face. Everybody goes (slur) and that’s when I know.”

He tweeted an apology following the incident stating, “I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight. It was not (okay). I have grown to develop (a) deep personal and business relationships in the Asian Community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry.”

He also tweeted a hashtag #FTN which means forgive the negativity.

