Investigators: Buckhead bar shooting sends 1 person to the hospital in critical condition
By Lauren Sennet
ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are investigating a Buckhead bar shooting, which sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
A police spokesperson tells us officers responded to the scene on Roswell Road Northwest around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators said the victim is a man and was taken to a local hospital.
Suspect information and the cause of the shooting are unknown. As new details are released, this story will be updated.
