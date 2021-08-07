Thieves steal produce trailer from neighborhood

CNN - Regional

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Police are looking for a couple of thieves who stole a produce stand early Friday morning from a south St. Louis neighborhood.

Investigators are looking for the stolen produce stand that was last seen in the Carondelet Park area.

Owner James Forbes told News 4 that his business trucks the produce trailer around bringing fresh fruits and vegetables to different parts of the St. Louis area.

He said he woke up to two guys stealing his stand. One of them drove off in a burnt orange truck that has since been recovered, but the trailer is still missing.

“It was disheartening, you know when the realization had set in. At the end of the day glad no one got hurt,” said Forbes.

Anyone with any information on the location of the trailer is asked to call police. The trailer has the word “homegrown” on the front.

