Chicago firefighter-EMT Erik Zuma indicted on multiple sex assault charges

    CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Chicago firefighter-EMT Erik Zuma has been indicted on 14 sex assault charges.

The grand jury indictment against Zuma came down on Thursday. An arraignment is scheduled a week from Friday.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported late last month on how Zuma remained on the job after being accused of raping a woman he knew.

As a result of our reporting, firefighter-EMT Erik Zuma has been removed from field responsibilities within the Fire Department.

Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt are promising policy reviews and more training.

