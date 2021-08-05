TSU to pay off balances of returning students

CNN - Regional

By ALEX HEIDER

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Tennessee State University is hoping to take some of the financial burden off students returning to the campus this fall. The university announced Wednesday that they would be paying off all account balances for students returning to school who were enrolled in Spring 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021. The will also cover Summer 2020 and 2021.

The university hopes this will lift some of the financial stress for students who have already had a tough year.

“We are keenly aware that the number one reason that students do not return to college is lack of funds,” TSU President Glenda Glover said. “Paying off account balances for our students will relieve some of the financial stress that they have and allow them to focus on studying and completing their degrees. At TSU, we pride ourselves in going that extra mile to assist our students. And that’s precisely what we are doing by paying student balances.”

The money used to pay off the balances will come from the federal CARES fund.

“This is really good,” Jeia Moore, a business information systems’ major from Memphis, Tennessee said. “It shows this is more than just a school, it’s a family. If something happens, and I need help, then the school has my back. I love it!”

In May, 2020, TSU used CARES funding to assist students and support their needs due to Covid-19. The university will be fully operational for fall 2021 and expects its largest freshman class in five years.

“TSU clearing my balance has been the best thing to happen to me all year,” Tramon Jones, who is pursuing a master’s degree in Psychology said. “No longer having a balance will allow me to focus on becoming a school counselor in my community.”

“At the end of the day, it’s about the commitment to our students and the University,” Douglas R. Allen II, TSU’s vice president for business and finance said. “This is one of several initiatives we are implementing to assist them.”

