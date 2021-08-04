No shots, no service: SE Portland bar only allowing vaccinated customers

CNN - Regional

By SIMON GUTIERREZ

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — As more businesses and organizations around the country make moves to require vaccination, one southeast Portland bar is asking customers to show that they’re vaccinated.

The owner of Misdemeanor Meadows, a bar located at 6920 Southeast 52nd Avenue, said he and his wife made the decision to protect their grandchildren, who are too young to be vaccinated. So far, he says there has been virtually no impact on business.

The sign on the door at the bar makes perfectly clear what’s expected: show that you’re vaccinated or turn around. When asked how people have reacted to the policy, bar owner Jesse Powers-Taylor told FOX 12 that reactions have been “overwhelmingly positive,” with a caveat. “We’ve got a number of one-star reviews from people that have never been here before, so that’s cute. But, yeah, our customers, our regulars are 98% vaccinated so we’ve only lost about three people,” he said.

Powers-Taylor said the bar/punk rock venue is too small for physical distancing, so in order to have safe, live music, the vaccine policy was the best fit. “It’s been great getting back to it and seeing people getting emotional just getting out and doing things that we used to do and knowing that they’re safe.”

Vaccine requirements for customers are rare so far in Portland. At Gluten Free Gem, a bakery located at 140 Northeast Broadway, retail manager Justin Condon thought it would be too much of a burden on employees, so the bakery instead continued asking customers to wear masks. “I mean, there isn’t something that’s standardized in this country that’s like one app you can use, it’s like several different apps you could use to verify vaccination status, or everyone brings their card, it just seems like a lot. Whereas masks are so easy to wear,” Condon said.

Back at Misdemeanor Meadows, Powers-Taylor said he and his bartenders just ask to see a vaccination card or a picture of one. Despite losing a couple regulars, his policy is actually generating new patrons. “I had people that have looked at our website, saw that we are vaccinated only and come here specifically for that reason.” He said when customers see the vaccination policy, he said “They’re relieved, basically. They can come to a place and know that they’re going to be fine.”

FOX 12 asked Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office if he might consider requiring businesses in the city to check customers’ vaccination status. A spokesperson replied that all options are on the table and Wheeler is in contact with county health officials.

